Buhari’s aide mocks PDP, RAPC coalition on Twitter

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, put out a tweet mocking the political parties that formed a coalition against her boss.

On Monday, July 9, 2018, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) and 30 other political parties formed a coalition to sack the President in the 2019 elections.

According to Senator Ben Obi, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, the coming together of the political parties is to ensure that Buhari does not return in 2019.

Coalition of corruption

According to Onochie, all those involved in the coalition, has ‘a question mark’ on their head.

She said “The CUPP of corruption is now full with the coming together of disgruntled partakers/defenders of corruption. There's hardly anyone of them who has no question mark on his head Nigerians have gone past the era of following corrupt leaders. Congratulations Buhari. #2019Assured.”

Atiku Abubakar reacts

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his reaction to the coalition and of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the political parties, said it is a move that will deliver Nigeria from the forces of retrogression, recession, division and blame games.

The former Vice-President also said that the coalition will bring an end to the negative change in Nigeria.