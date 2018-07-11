Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari’s aide mocks Atiku Abubakar on Twitter

Atiku Abubakar Buhari’s aide mocks ex-VP on Twitter

This is coming as the former Vice-President described Buhari's administration as the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

  • Published:
Buhari’s aide mocks Atiku Abubakar on Twitter play

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

(Facebook/Atiku Abubakar)

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Twitter.

Onochie, in a post on Twitter, lashed out at the former VP for criticising the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

Atiku, while in Ebonyi state on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, said that the current administration is the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

The former Vice-President also said that a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari.

I dare you

In her reply, Onochie dared Atiku to travel to the United States of America (USA).

She said “PDP Ticket: Atiku blasts Buhari, says his government most corrupt since 1999. LOOK WHO'S TALKING: Why is America enamoured by Pres. Buhari but dares you to enter their shores? Nigerians in America are waiting to be consulted too or are you going to ignore them? #GoAndRestJor”

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose

 

Atiku Abubakar recently threw his weight behind the coalition of political parties working to sack President Buhari in 2019.

The former Vice-President said the move will deliver Nigerians from the forces of retrogression, division and blame games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar Former VP says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari
Atiku Abubakar Nigeria's security is broken - ex-VP
Atiku Abubakar Former VP hails Saraki, Ugwuanyi on victories at Supreme Court
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
Ekiti Election Senator Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Fayose
Ekiti Election Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose
2019 Election Buhari’s aide mocks PDP, RAPC coalition on Twitter

Local

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill
Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line