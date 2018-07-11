Buhari’s aide mocks Atiku Abubakar on Twitter

news

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Twitter.

Onochie, in a post on Twitter, lashed out at the former VP for criticising the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

Atiku, while in Ebonyi state on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, said that the current administration is the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

The former Vice-President also said that a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari.

I dare you

In her reply, Onochie dared Atiku to travel to the United States of America (USA).

She said “PDP Ticket: Atiku blasts Buhari, says his government most corrupt since 1999. LOOK WHO'S TALKING: Why is America enamoured by Pres. Buhari but dares you to enter their shores? Nigerians in America are waiting to be consulted too or are you going to ignore them? #GoAndRestJor”

Atiku Abubakar recently threw his weight behind the coalition of political parties working to sack President Buhari in 2019.

The former Vice-President said the move will deliver Nigerians from the forces of retrogression, division and blame games.