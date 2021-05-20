RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari returns to Nigeria after 4-day France visit

Jude Egbas

The president attended the meeting alongside other African leaders.

President Buhari returns to Nigeria from France on May 20, 2021 (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, Nigeria, after a successful African Finance Summit in Paris, France.

The summit focused on reviewing France's engagement with the African economy, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating insurgency in the Sahel.

The president departed Nigeria on May 16, 2021.

In Paris, Buhari begged France to help Nigeria crush Boko Haram and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also interacted with representatives of Nigerians living in France and French business leaders doing business in Nigeria.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

