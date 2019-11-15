President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria on Friday, November 15, 2019, after his “private visit” to the United Kingdom.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad announces the president’s arrival on Twitter.

He tweets, "President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja this evening, after a private visit to London, the United Kingdom".

The Presidential Jet was said to have touched down around 9:45pm.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, Buhari says he intends to work harder and be accountable to Nigerians.

The President has been on a 15–day “private visit” in the United Kingdom since November 2, and was due to return on Sunday, November 17.

The president’s flight was said to have taken off from Stansted Airport, London, at about 3:27 p.m. Nigerian time.