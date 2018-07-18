Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari returns to Abuja from Netherlands

Buhari President returns to Abuja from Netherlands

Buhari's PA, Bashir Ahmad disclosed that the President has returned to Abuja after three-days visit to Hague, Netherlands.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari returns to Abuja from Netherlands play

Buhari's PA, Bashir Ahmad disclosed that the President has returned to Abuja after three-days visit to Hague, Netherlands.

(Channels Television)

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria after his visit to the Hague in Netherlands.

The President's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure on his Twitter handle on Wednesday in Abuja, 2018.

"President MBuhari has just returned to Abuja after a 3-day visit to The Hague, Netherlands where he delivered a Keynote Address at the 20th Anniversary of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," Ahmad tweeted at about 6:00 PM local time.

On Sunday evening, President Buhari arrived Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The President’s aircraft landed at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport at about 7: 23 p.m (Nigerian time).

ALSO READ: President arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary

Buhari was welcomed by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the ICC, Vice-President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others at the airport to welcome the Nigerian leader were Mr Oji Ngofa, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Mr Robert Petri, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria.

Also on hand to receive the President and his delegation were Lt.Col Veenhuijzen, Aide-De-Camp to His Majesty the King of the Netherlands and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency
Ekiti Election Buhari congratulates Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi I will restore Ekiti values - Governor-elect
Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback
Obasanjo Ex-President congratulates Kayode Fayemi
Buhari President departs Abuja for Netherlands, to address ICC
Ekiti Election Ambode congratulates Fayemi
Ekiti Election Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu mocks Fayose, says APC will respect Tinubu more

Local

Buhari’s government is confused - Obasanjo
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused
INEC says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekends from Aug
INEC Commission says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekends
Dr Abdullahi Baffa, TETFund Executive Secretary
In UNIMAID TETFUND inaugurates President Muhammadu Buhari Senate building
Edwin Clark Nigeria Elders’ Forum expresses concern on ‘state of the nation’