Buhari returns to Abuja from Netherlands

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria after his visit to the Hague in Netherlands.

The President's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure on his Twitter handle on Wednesday in Abuja, 2018.

"President MBuhari has just returned to Abuja after a 3-day visit to The Hague, Netherlands where he delivered a Keynote Address at the 20th Anniversary of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," Ahmad tweeted at about 6:00 PM local time.

On Sunday evening, President Buhari arrived Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The President’s aircraft landed at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport at about 7: 23 p.m (Nigerian time).

ALSO READ: President arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary

Buhari was welcomed by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the ICC, Vice-President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others at the airport to welcome the Nigerian leader were Mr Oji Ngofa, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Mr Robert Petri, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria.

Also on hand to receive the President and his delegation were Lt.Col Veenhuijzen, Aide-De-Camp to His Majesty the King of the Netherlands and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.