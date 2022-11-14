RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari returns to Abuja after routine medical check-up in UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after successful routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader and members of his entourage arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday evening.

While in the UK, President Buhari had on Nov. 10, met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.

NAN gathered that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to condole with the new king on the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, and to also congratulate him on his confirmation as the new British Monarch.

President Buhari also received Morocco’s Ambassador to the UK, Hakim Hajoui, who came to deliver a personal message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Buhari departed Abuja on Oct. 31 for London for routine medical check-up.

Also during the week, President Buhari congratulated eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the United States midterm elections.

In Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159 while Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.

Dr. Oye Owolewa was also re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Buhari, who prayed for their successful tenure in office, thanked them for their invaluable support and partnerships over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

He also congratulated Team Nigeria on their spectacular performance in winning the Silver Medal at the African Continental Archery Championship in Pretoria, South Africa.

Rotimi Williams, Olatayo Olasehinde and Damilola Sholademi, who represented Nigeria in the men’s 50m compound bow, won silver, coming second behind South Africa.

Also while in the UK, President Buhari extended birthday wishes to his nephew and close associate, Mamman Daura on his 83rd birthday on Nov. 9.

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja, described Daura as a “remarkable gentleman, scholar and statesman.”

