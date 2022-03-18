RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from London after a routine medical check-up.

Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London. [PM News]
Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London. [PM News]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja for the routine medical check-up in London on March 6.

Recommended articles

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m. before embarking on the London trip on March 6.

While in London, the president was believed to have met with the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), Mai Mala Buni.

The president, at the end of the London meeting with Buni, called on Governors of the All progressives Congress (APC) to stop further utterances that lead to disunity ahead of the National Convention.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the president made the call via a letter he personally signed, and addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Bagudu is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

NAN reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09 p.m.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We'll ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians - Russia

We'll ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians - Russia

Nigeria saved N5.03trn in import reduction – Minister

Nigeria saved N5.03trn in import reduction – Minister

Nigeria bags African road safety award

Nigeria bags African road safety award

Gbajabiamila explains why Nigeria must build resilient education system

Gbajabiamila explains why Nigeria must build resilient education system

YABATECH approves cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admission

YABATECH approves cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admission

LAUTECH students give lecturers 72 hours to pull out of ASUU strike

LAUTECH students give lecturers 72 hours to pull out of ASUU strike

Nigeria is our important, strategic partner in Africa - Russia

Nigeria is our important, strategic partner in Africa - Russia

Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London

Buhari returns to Abuja after medical check-up in London

Anambra people will hold Soludo accountable – PDP Chieftain

Anambra people will hold Soludo accountable – PDP Chieftain

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]