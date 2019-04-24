According to NAN, Buhari and his entourage arrived the airport at exactly 3 p.m and the President left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at exactly 3:20 p.m. aboard a Nigerian Air Force 001 Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT.

He was seen off to the airport by Lagos State Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Without doubt, the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Mr Obafemi Hamzat were also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony.

Some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), members of the National Assembly, members of the Lagos State Assembly were with the President during the one-day official working visit.

On ground were the top echelon of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Presidential Lounge.

The President and his entourage in the morning, arrived the Presidential Wing of the airport in Lagos at 10.32 a.m. amid tight security within and outside the airport.

The President had earlier inaugurated the Oshodi Interchange terminal for a modern transportation hub; 822 High capacity Mass Transit buses; and a 10-lane world standard International Airport Road.

ALSO READ: Read Buhari's remarks at inauguration of Oshodi Transport Interchange, Airport road in Lagos

Buhari also inaugurated some developmental projects, they include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House, Lagos Theatre at Oregun, an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).