Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UNEP@50 in Kenya, Nairobi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, who initially planned to proceed to London for medical check-up, returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m.

While in Kenya, the president participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

Buhari said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our planet.

The president also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

