Buhari returns to Abuja after attending London Summit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader also used the opportunity of the trip to also spend a few days for his medical check-up.

The Global Education Summit, co-hosted by British Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson, and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, successfully generated about four billion dollars out of the targeted five billion dollars for the transformation of the education sector in low income countries, including Nigeria.

NAN reports that Buhari, who actively participated in the activities of the summit, appeared on a panel of discussants with a live audience alongside his counterparts from other African countries, including President Kenyatta, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Eyadema of Togo and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

The summit focused on topical issues including Education’s Reset – Learning from COVID; Transforming the Child’s Learning Journey; Gender Equality in and Through Education; Ripple Effect – Education’s Impact on Sustainability, and Financing for Impact – Volume, Equity, Efficiency.

At the summit, Buhari pledged to increase the budget for the education sector in Nigeria by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

The Nigerian leader stated: “We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark.”

NAN reports that the president also held bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit.

Buhari and Boris Johnson, during the bilateral talks appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, quoted the two leaders saying it was important that ”the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved”.

He said Buhari also briefed the Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

The president also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

“We are available to help,” Adesina quoted the British PM as saying.

”The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest,” Adesina added.

During the bilateral meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, Buhari said Nigeria would be glad to receive support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges.

The president said Nigeria was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture, and tackle security issues confronting the country in different regions.

He, therefore, welcomed the offer of assistance by the Commonwealth scribe.

Baroness Scotland said the Commonwealth had developed programmes on agribusiness, adding value to agriculture products for young people to get involved, climate change, criminal justice reforms, police reforms and security.

She, therefore, invited Nigeria to benefit from technical assistance that could be provided.

She added that since Buhari was the Champion for Anti-Corruption in Africa, the Commonwealth had developed anti-corruption benchmark tools, and would like to work with Nigeria in both public and private sectors.

Other areas the Commonwealth could assist, according to Baroness Scotland, include countering violent extremism, trade and modalities to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement

Before departing London, Buhari was reported to have on Thursday visited former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who is believed to be on medical trip to London.