Buhari returns from Dubai EXPO 2020

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari assured captains of industry and entrepreneurs, who had shown interest and commitment to further enhance trade and investment relations with Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns from Dubai EXPO 2020(Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari returns from Dubai EXPO 2020(Premium Times)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after participating in the Dubai EXPO 2020, held in United Arab Emirates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president while in Dubai attended Nigeria Day and participated in trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Speaking at the events, Buhari stressed the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the global surge in cases of COVID-19.

The Nigerian leader also assured captains of industry and entrepreneurs, who had shown interest and commitment to further enhance trade and investment relations with Nigeria.

He said that his administration would continue to work with them to improve the business climate, especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes into full effect.

According to him, Nigeria remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa, adding that the country is on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

‘‘Our location, our natural resources, our population, and our regulations are there for all to see. Nigeria is on its way to becoming a leading industrial and trading nation in Africa.

‘‘To achieve this, our government focused on policies, projects and programmes that support private sector investors.

‘‘We introduced numerous fiscal incentives and infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the viability of investments.

‘‘Despite the adverse global economic environment of recent years, Nigeria’s investment environment has greatly improved both at the national and sub-national levels,’’ he said.

NAN observed that the president’s trip to UAE coincided with the announcement of resumption of passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from Dec. 5.

Abuja and Lagos will have daily flights from Dec. 5, following the decision of the UAE to remove Nigeria from list of countries that their passenger would undergo Rapid PCR test four hours before boarding their flight to Dubai.

In response to this development, Nigeria had equally lifted the ban placed on Emirate airline from flying into Nigeria for abiding by the country’s COVID-19 protocol.

Buhari returns from Dubai EXPO 2020

