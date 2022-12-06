RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari restates commitment to hand over to next president on May 29

Bayo Wahab

Buhari says his term in office would end on Monday, May 29, 2023, in line with the constitution.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)

Buhari stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, as a remark to Mr. Shakib Ben Musa, the Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, who visited the State House, Abuja, as Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI.

The President said his term in office would end on Monday, May 29, 2023, in line with the constitution after the inauguration of a new president.

In his brief remark to Musa, Buhari promised to study the message sent and respond accordingly.

He further gave assurances that he would continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between Nigeria and Morocco.

On his part, the Special Envoy, accompanied by Mr. Moha Ou Ali Tagma, the resident representative of the Kingdom in Nigeria, stressed that the friendship and solidarity of the King, the government, and the people of Morocco with Nigeria subsisted.

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential election is 80 days away and some of the popular Presidential candidates have released their agenda and programmed for Nigerians.

The candidates have also been going around the country to woo voters and endear themselves to them ahead of the 2023 general election.

On its part, the Independent National Electoral Commission has also announced its readiness to conduct a credible, free, and fair election next year regardless of the attacks on its Local Government offices in some parts of the country.

