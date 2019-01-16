The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read out a correspondence from the presidency requesting for the confirmation during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter dated Jan. 8, 2019 said the request is in accordance with Section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission(NEDC) Act, 2017.

Tarfa, held several positions including serving as governor of Oyo state between July 1978 and October 1979.

The president also requested for the confirmation of Mr Mohammad Goni-Alkali as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission.

The names of nine others were forwarded to the senate for confirmation as directors in the NEDC.

They are: Musa Yashi-Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Muhammed Jawa- Executive Director, Administration and Finance, Mr Omar Mohammed-Executive Director, Operations, Mr David Kente-member representing North East and Mrs Asmau Mohammed-member representing North West.

Others are, Mr Benjamin Adanyi-member representing North Central, Mr Olawale Oshun-member representing South West, Dr T. Ekechi-member Representing South East and Mr Obasuke McDonald-member representing South South.

The Senate had in October 2016, passed the bill establishing the NEDC to rebuild the North East following devastation from Boko Haram insurgency.

Buhari assented to the bill in October, 2017.

Meanwhile in a separate letter dated Jan. 7, Buhari requested for the confirmation of Mr Modibbo Tukur as a Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit(NFIU).

The request is in accordance with Section 5(1) of the Financial Intelligence Unit Act 2018.

He urged the senate to give the request expeditious consideration.