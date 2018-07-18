Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari requests confirmation of FJSC, AMCON, NDIC nominees

Buhari President requests confirmation of FJSC, AMCON, NDIC nominees

He said their nomination was in compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari declines assent to 4 bills play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

The Senate on Wednesday, acknowledged receipt of request to confirm two non-legal practitioners, Sen. Abba Ali from Katsina, representing North West and Mohammed Sagir from Niger, representing North Central as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

He said their nomination was in compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The President also requested for the confirmation of Mr Banir Adeyemi (SAN), as Chairman, Governing Board of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), in compliance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act 2010.

Similarly, Buhari requested for the confirmation of Chairman and six members of the board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), in compliance with Section 5(4) of the NDIC Act 2006.

The nominee for the chairmanship position is Olabode Mustapha from Ogun State, while members include Garba Buba from Bauchi; Bello Garba, Sokoto; Retired Brig.-Gen. Joseph Okoloagu, Enugu; Mustapha Mudashiru, Kwara; Festus Keyamo, Delta and Adewale Adeleke, Ondo.

In his remarks, the deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu referred the requests to relevant committees for further legislative actions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways"...bullet

Related Articles

Hadi Sirika Minister of state for aviation presents “Nigeria Air” to investors, partners
Buhari PDP accuses President of plotting to disrupt 2019 elections
2019 Elections PDP deplores presidency’s funds request to NASS
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused
In UNIMAID TETFUND inaugurates President Muhammadu Buhari Senate building
Ekiti Election I will not be intimidated – Fayose
Buhari President returns to Abuja from Netherlands
Onyeka Onwenu Watch as singer breaks down in tears as she pleads for Leah Shuaibu's release
Finance Nigeria's Wema Bank made N1.5 billion profit in 6 months on the success of its digital bank, ALAT

Local

5 things Nigerian Air should learn from Ethiopian Airlines
Nigerian Air 5 things national career should learn from Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines
Senator Shehu Sani has said that arrogance will destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2019 general elections.
Shehu Sani Senator says arrogance will kill APC in 2019
Former Mauritius President meeting with parents of yet to be released Chibok and Dapchi girls’ parents in Lagos
In Lagos Former Mauritius President meets Chibok, Dapchi girls’ Parents
Buhari has created 8 million jobs – Ngige says
N62bn NSITF Fraud Ngige receives panel’s report