Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, revealed that the president also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone), as Chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

According to Adesina, the president equally approved Board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization.

The TCN Board members are: Muhammad Ahmad (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudeen Talba, Amb. Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Simeon Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Akinkunmi, Oladele Amoda and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are: Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited and Executive Management of TCN.