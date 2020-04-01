President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 70,000 metric tonnes of grains from Nigeria’s National Strategic Grain Reserves to cushion the pains of a coronavirus hit nation.

The grains will be distributed “to poor and vulnerable persons in frontline #COVID19 States, as well as persons whose livelihoods will be affected by the lockdowns,” the presidency announced in a tweet.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the president placed Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states on a 14-day lockdown as one in a raft of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in Africa's most populous nation.

The president also announced a ramping up of the administration’s social investment programs as people are forced to sit at home. “I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks,” Buhari said in a nationwide address.

The Lagos state government has also been distributing foodstuff to select households to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Lagos has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Africa’s largest economy.

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at 151.