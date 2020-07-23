The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, conveyed the president’s congratulatory message via a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, Ashafa, who represents Lagos East Senatorial zone between 2011 and 2019, consistently identifies with and engages in programmes that uplifts the down-trodden within his community.

He added that Ashafa’s humanitarian activities ”especially in the education, health and agriculture sectors among others continue to endear him to his immediate constituencies and the state at large.”

He acknowledged that the Senator utilised his vast knowledge in the private and public sectors to make his two-time senatorial stint memorable, contributing largely to bills that impact positively to the development of the country.

Buhari congratulated Ashafa for being part of the success story of Lagos State in particular and the nation at large.

He particularly lauded the senator’s efforts in relation to bills which helped to reposition the rail sector as the face of the new transport system in Nigeria today.

The president joined family, friends and political associates of the distinguished Senator in celebrating the milestone.

He wished him more prosperous years in excellent health, as he continued to serve the nation and mankind.

Born on July 22, 1955 as a second term senator from Lagos State, Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, was inaugurated as a second-term senator in the 8th senate (2015–2019) on June 9, 2015.

Ashafa is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and serves as a member of the National Executive Committee of the APC, as well as the Vice Chairman (South West) of the Southern Senators Forum.

The young Ashafa started his education at Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street, Lagos in 1961, and graduated in 1968. He attended CMS Grammar School, Lagos and graduated in 1973.

Ashafa then went on to study Biological Sciences at Morgan State University, Maryland, U.S., where he obtained Bachelor of Science degree (Cum Laude) in June 1978.

He then earned a Master's of Science degree in Public Health Administration from University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1979.