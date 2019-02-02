Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the presidents congratulatory message was contained in a letter personally signed by him.

In the letter President Buhari said: All over the world, the advent of a new year is a period of celebrations with friends, family and well-wishers and, on this note I wish the Chinese people warm celebrations.

The Nigerian leader also expressed his delight at the growth and global influence of the Peoples Republic of China under the leadership of the ruling party.

I am particularly delighted that this year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China as well as the 70th anniversary of the able leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Under the rule of the party, China has witnessed phenomenal growth and development with a vast improvement in the quality of life of its citizens.

Your Excellency, I am happy to associate with you and the ruling party as China positively impacts on the global stage from which Africa has continued to benefit under the auspices of the Forum on ChinaAfrica Cooperation (FOCAC).

I am particularly pleased with the continuing improvement in the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria even as I look forward to the full implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing FOCAC Summit, the President said.