President Buhari rejoices with Nigerians on Easter celebration

He also acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of the nation’s doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers, “who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.

“I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing, safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and embrace of vaccination.

“We are united in our belief that if we do the right things, take the right decisions and act responsibly, the pandemic, like others before it, will no longer be a threat.”

According to the president, as Christians celebrate Easter, it is an opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter the challenges of the period.

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that the weak, the poor and the underprivileged in our midst are not abandoned.