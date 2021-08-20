RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari rejoices with Itsekiris over Emiko’s coronation as 21st Olu Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated all Itsekiris, home and abroad, on the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on Aug. 21.

Olu of Warri, Omoba Emiko. [LIB]

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, saluted the kingdom for overcoming the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate.

He pleaded that any other outstanding matter be amicably resolved in the interest of peace and tranquility in the kingdom.

Buhari, while acknowledging the peaceful disposition of Itsekiris to peace in the Niger Delta zone and the country in general, urged the new Olu to use his gift and intellect to serve his people.

He expressed the hope that the new epoch would consolidate on the peace, progress and prosperity of all members of the kingdom.

