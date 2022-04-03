RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Aso Rock Villa. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]
President Muhammadu Buhari and the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Aso Rock Villa. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the President congratulated the former Chairman of the APC on another milestone.

He saluted Oshiomhole’s salutary contributions to development of democracy and good governance.

According to him, Oshiomhole’s leadership strides in various sectors will stand the test of time, deploying his time and strength to the good of workers and Nigerians as a labour leader, and accepting the call into politics to serve his state.

The president noted the mental soundness and experience of the former APC leader, willingly dedicating himself for the greater good of the country, and acting as the voice of the voiceless in different ramifications.

While Oshiomhole turns 70 on April 4, 2022, the president prayed for his good health, and continued service to God and humanity.

