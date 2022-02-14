Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

The Nigerian leader was reacting to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market

On Thursday, Buhari ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

According to the president, the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The Nigerian leader also hosted the outgoing Ambassador of Senegal, Babacar Ndiaye, on the same day, asking him to convey congratulations of Nigeria to President Macky Sall on victory of the Teranga Lions at the just concluded AFCON.

Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after the sides couldn’t be separated over 120 minutes of scoreless football.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno met behind closed door with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he updated him on latest security development in the state.

Zulum told State House correspondents after the meeting that over 30, 000 insurgents comprised of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have so far surrendered.

According to him, following this development, the State is relatively peaceful as the security agencies have continued to take measures aimed at checking the activities of insurgents in the Northeast.

The governor expressed optimism that the insurgency in the North-East would soon be a thing of the past.

Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

He used the opportunity to advice diplomats to stay within the limits of their schedules, and not intrude in the internal politics of the country, ahead of 2023 general elections.

The president gave the warning at the presentation of Letters of Credence for the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Earlier on Feb. 8, the conferred the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for years 2020 and 2021 on three Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the field of medicine and science.

The recipients were, Dr Oluyinka Olutoye, Medicine (2020); the late Prof. Charles Chidume, Science (2020) and Prof. Godwin Ekhaguere, Science (2021).

While expressing the belief that Nigeria’s collective future rests on active participation in science and technology, Buhari said he was very proud to welcome the new Laureates to the prestigious league of highly honoured citizens.

The president had on Wednesday presided over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) where the Council granted Nigerian citizenship to 286 foreign nationals.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, said the successful candidates emerged out of 600 applicants.

He disclosed that 208 of those approved were granted citizenship by Naturalization, while 78 others were granted citizenship by registration, and they cut across various countries of the world.

Also addressing the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed that the Council also approved N12.097 billion for the award of contract for the replacement of weather measuring equipment at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, also revealed that the council approved N1.8billion for the completion of a section of the local content building in Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

The president joined world leaders virtually on Friday to attend the opening of World Summit 2022, saying Nigeria would support efforts to bring peaceful resolution and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula.

The summit with the theme, ”Reconciliation and Peace in the Korean Peninsula, through Multi Sectorial Peace Building Initiatives in Asia and in the World”, is organized by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

In a video-message sent to the Hybrid Summit in Seoul, South Korea, Buhari said the Korean peninsula had been a flashpoint of conflict, lingering many decades and therefore deserving the attention of world leaders for a peaceful resolution.

The president also hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group, on Friday in Abuja.

At the meeting, Buhari directed relevant government officials to ensure that young people with the requisite skills and experience are included in all Boards and Committees of the Federal Government.

He specifically mandated the Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to abide by this directive.

According to him, young people’s inclusion in governance will encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

NAN reports that the president ended the week on Saturday, approving the appointments, redeployment and disengagement of staff in the Office of the First Lady

Mr Sani Zorro, journalist, and former lawmaker was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

“Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionism leadership,’’ Shehu stated.

Shehu also stated that at the instance of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the president also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office.

The redeployed were moved to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady was redeployed.

Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) were also re deployed.

Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kazeem, has also been disengaged with effect from Feb. 11.

The president also approved the appointment of two more personal aides to the First Lady, Mrs A’isha Buhari.

Shehu named the appointees as A’isha Rimi and Dr Zabah Jawa.

According to the presidential aide, Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England, is appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.