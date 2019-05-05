President Muhammadu Buhari has said he won’t make any comment about the kind of people that’ll make his next cabinet.

The president said this while fielding questions from reporters on Sunday, May 5, 2019, when he returned from his 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

According to TheCable, a reporter had asked him, “What kind of people will make your next cabinet?” and he responded: “I won’t tell you.

The president also refused to respond to the question on whether he compiled a ministerial list while in London, TheCable reports.

On the rising spate of kidnapping in the country, Buhari said he noticed that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had lost weight, adding that it is a sign that the IGP is working hard.

NAN reports that presidential aircraft conveying the president from London landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6.33 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the president include his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, some ministers, including the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Others were the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and other presidential aides.