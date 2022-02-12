Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionism leadership,’’ Shehu stated.

He was at various times President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, West African Journalists Association and the Federation of African Journalists.

He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees and Initiatives in the northeast.

Shehu also stated that at the instance of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the president also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office.

The redeployed were moved to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady was redeployed.

Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) were also redeployed.