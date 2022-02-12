RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The redeployed were moved to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Sani Zorro, journalist, and former lawmaker as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

Recommended articles

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionism leadership,’’ Shehu stated.

He was at various times President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, West African Journalists Association and the Federation of African Journalists.

He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees and Initiatives in the northeast.

Shehu also stated that at the instance of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the president also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office.

The redeployed were moved to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady was redeployed.

Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) were also redeployed.

According to the presidential aide, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kazeem, has also been disengaged with effect from Feb. 11.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

I won't sue APC over 'sham' Ekiti State’s governorship primary - Bamidele

I won't sue APC over 'sham' Ekiti State’s governorship primary - Bamidele

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)