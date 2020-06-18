The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service chiefs were led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.

Others attending the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

Others were; Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi.

NAN gathered that the president would be updated on security developments across the country during the meeting.

Buhari had on June 16 approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits.