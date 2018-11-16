Pulse.ng logo
Buhari receives delegation of Christian leaders at State House

President Buhari has been criticised for the deaths of Christians who reportedly died in terrorist attacks.

  • Published:
President Buhari meets with a delegation of church leaders who have been accused of serving their own cause.

(Twitter/Presidency Nigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari has played host to a group of Christian leaders at the State House in Abuja.

The delegation including CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle; former CAN Pres, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Prelate, Methodist Church, Dr Samuel Uche, & Head,Christian Council of Nigeria, Rev Dr Benebo Fubara-Manuel, repirredly visited him today.

A tweet shared by the Presidency confirms this.

Some Christians do not appear pleased with Buhari for the deaths of others reportedly killed in Plateau State.

ALSO READ: President Buhari pledges more employment opportunities for citizens

This might affect his bid to retain power in next year's polls. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is considered a group seeking a share of national treasure according to more tweets.

 

 

