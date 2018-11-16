Buhari receives delegation of Christian leaders at State House

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has played host to a group of Christian leaders at the State House in Abuja.

The delegation including CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle; former CAN Pres, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Prelate, Methodist Church, Dr Samuel Uche, & Head,Christian Council of Nigeria, Rev Dr Benebo Fubara-Manuel, repirredly visited him today.

A tweet shared by the Presidency confirms this.

Some Christians do not appear pleased with Buhari for the deaths of others reportedly killed in Plateau State.

This might affect his bid to retain power in next year's polls. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is considered a group seeking a share of national treasure according to more tweets.