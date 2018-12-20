The President who arrived the venue around 1:30, was received by a large number of people who line-up from outside the gate down to the parade ground.

While commissioning the Cadet Officers to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs), President Buhari charged them to be courageous and determined in the fight against Crimes in the country.

According to the President, his administration is committed in providing adequate training and logistics o to the Nigerian Police aimed at ensuring a crime free society.

He further warned the graduating Officers not to consider themselves as above the law, and should shun any form of corruption and be contented with their salary.

According to him, with the recent increase in the Police salary, they have no reason to fall into temptation of financial or any other inducement.

The President added that his administration is doing everything possible to ensure their welfares.

He also warned them that anyone caught violating the ethics and law of the Police will be punished accordingly.

Buhari therefore charged them to discharged their responsibilities through contributing to the fight against all form of insecurity in the country.

He told the officers that Nigerians are expecting them to work hard considering the training they received during their five years in school.

“Consider yourself lucky to be among the graduating officers, because it is an indication that you are fit, healthy and good to go”, the President said.

Earlier in his speech, the Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, said the President’s visit shows his commitment to the ongoing reform of the Nigerian Police.

He commended the President for ensuring the transformation of the school to a Degree awarding Institution.

Dambazau further called on the President to continue to give necessary support to the Academy aimed at producing courageous security officers that will contribute in curtailing the security challenges in the country.

Also in his remarks, the Acting Coordinator of the Academy, AIG Yakubu Jibril said this is the first time the school is graduating the Regular Course since it become a Degree awarding institution.

He added that the graduation of such large number of Cadet is the first of its kind in the whole West Africa, urging them to be committed and always abide by the rule of law.