Buhari receives briefing from former President Jonathan on Mali

Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja received briefing from former President Goodluck Jonathan on the latest political developments in Mali.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan is the current ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.

An ECOWAS special meeting on Mali holds in Ghana on Sunday to deliberate on the political situation in that country.

Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s spokesman, stated that Sunday’s meeting was the subject of the parley between his principal and Jonathan.

He stated that President Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

NAN reports that Buhari had earlier received in audience, a Special Envoy of Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali on Thursday.

The envoy, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, briefed President Buhari on the conclusions of the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, 2021.

Responding to the briefing, President Buhari noted that nobody could love Mali more than Malians.

He counselled that all parties should work within the tenets of ECOWAS to restore Constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

He said: “I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too.

“Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues.

“We fought our own civil war before; we may not know the totality of internal politics of each country; we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.’’

