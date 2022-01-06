Buhari receives briefing from former President Jonathan on Mali

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan is the current ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.

An ECOWAS special meeting on Mali holds in Ghana on Sunday to deliberate on the political situation in that country.

Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s spokesman, stated that Sunday’s meeting was the subject of the parley between his principal and Jonathan.

He stated that President Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

NAN reports that Buhari had earlier received in audience, a Special Envoy of Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali on Thursday.

The envoy, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, briefed President Buhari on the conclusions of the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, 2021.

Responding to the briefing, President Buhari noted that nobody could love Mali more than Malians.

He counselled that all parties should work within the tenets of ECOWAS to restore Constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

He said: “I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too.

“Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues.