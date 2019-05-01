Ngige disclosed this in a message to workers in a statement to commemorate the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ngige said it was due to the president’s resolve to better the lives of Nigerian workers that he gave states bailout to pay salary and pension of their workers.

He also said the president was determined to fashion an economy capable of creating sustainable abundance for the people.

The Theme of this year’s celebration is “Another 100 Years of Struggle for Jobs, Dignity and Social Justice in Nigeria’’.

“It aligns with the vision and efforts of the president, to uplift the lots of the Nigerian workers and also leave a legacy of a buoyant economy for the country.’’

Ngige said the uniqueness of the 2019 workers celebration coincided with the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria proudly pioneered as the first Country Office in Africa, Lagos, in 1959.

He, therefore, commended the resilience of the nation’s workforce and their numerous contributions to national development.

“We owe plentiful accolades to the most labour-friendly president, who took practical steps to douse the restiveness in the labour force he inherited four years ago due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

“He released bailout funds at both the state and federal level, and capped it all with a New National Minimum Wage for the Nigerian working class in public and private sectors.

“As we move to the Next Level, I have no doubt that things will get better. I wish you all a productive and fulfilling celebration,” he said.