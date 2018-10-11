Pulse.ng logo
Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria

Buhari President ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria

President Buhari will be facing a strong contest in the 2019 presidential election but now he is enjoying commendations at the Aso Villa.

Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria play

At the Aso Villa, Buhari welcomed a delegation from Imo State that includes a monarch Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III. The guest seemed quite impressed with the president's success.

(Twitter/Presidency Nigeria)

While receiving guests from Imo State, President Muhammadu Buhari declared the readiness of his administration to deal with anybody who threatens the unity of Nigeria.

He stated this when Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III, the Offor of Umuofor Kingdom, Oguta LGA, Imo State visited him at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

In a chat with the monarch and his delegation on Thursday, October 11, 2018, Buhari expressed that he will never get tired of making Nigeria better.

The traditional ruler had good words describing the efforts of the president in nation building. He seemed impressed with the leadership qualities of his host tackling the problem of security in the country.

ALSO READ: President seeks NASS approval for $2.78bn Eurobonds

Buhari has a chance to impress even more if he wins 2019 presidential election

President Buhari received the nod to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year's presidential election when 14,842,072 members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) gave him their endorsement.

He now has former Vice-President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar to contend with.

Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria play

Atiku Abubakar has the backing of Obasanjo in next year election. The goal seems to defeat President Buhari together.

(Guardian)

 

The hopes of fellow aspirant and Senate President of Nigeria Bukola Saraki reached an abrupt stop when the People's Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed Atiku as its flag bearer.

The former VP will be thankful to rely on a boost from President Olusegun Obasanjo who promised to work with him in a bid to defeat the incumbent.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

