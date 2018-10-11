Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria

news

While receiving guests from Imo State, President Muhammadu Buhari declared the readiness of his administration to deal with anybody who threatens the unity of Nigeria.

He stated this when Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III, the Offor of Umuofor Kingdom, Oguta LGA, Imo State visited him at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

In a chat with the monarch and his delegation on Thursday, October 11, 2018, Buhari expressed that he will never get tired of making Nigeria better.

The traditional ruler had good words describing the efforts of the president in nation building. He seemed impressed with the leadership qualities of his host tackling the problem of security in the country.

Buhari has a chance to impress even more if he wins 2019 presidential election

President Buhari received the nod to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year's presidential election when 14,842,072 members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) gave him their endorsement.

He now has former Vice-President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar to contend with.

The hopes of fellow aspirant and Senate President of Nigeria Bukola Saraki reached an abrupt stop when the People's Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed Atiku as its flag bearer.