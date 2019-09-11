President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the February 23, 2019 poll, saying it is a victory for Nigerians, who elected him for second term.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, tribunal declared President Buhari as the authentic winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking shortly after his victory was upheld, the president said he was not worried about the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to challenge the outcome of the election.

Quoting the president, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said, “Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along, because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated.”

According to Adesina, Buhari dedicated his victory to God and also commended the judiciary for “dispensing justice without fear or favour.”

He said it's time for him to put distractions over the election behind and move the country forward.

The president was quoted to have said, “It is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.”

Adesina also said that the president extended a hand of fellowship to those who had felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election, noting that it was within their democratic rights.