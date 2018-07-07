news

President Muhammadu Buhari says the country’s judicial system, no matter the challenges it faces, is truly working and no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

The President’ Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Buhari made the statement while reacting to Friday’s Supreme Court verdict on Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Supreme Court had, on Friday, set free the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges in the case of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

President Buhari said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process.

“He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The president said the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provided an important example for Nigerians to emulate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court had upheld the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s ruling, clearing Saraki of all 18 count charges bothering on assets declaration.