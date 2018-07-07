Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari reacts to Saraki’s Court victory, says judiciary working

Buhari President reacts to Saraki’s Supreme Court victory, says nation’s judiciary working

The President’ Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

  • Published:
It's a shame when lawmakers use impeachment to blackmail play

President Muhammadu Buhari shakes hands with President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/@Laurestar)

President Muhammadu Buhari says the country’s judicial system, no matter the challenges it faces, is truly working and no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

The President’ Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Buhari made the statement while reacting to Friday’s Supreme Court verdict on Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Supreme Court had, on Friday, set free the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges in the case of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

President Buhari said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process.

“He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The president said the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provided an important example for Nigerians to emulate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court had upheld the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s ruling, clearing Saraki of all 18 count charges bothering on assets declaration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Herders-Farmers Conflict How FG wants to put a permanent end to crisis...bullet
2 Saraki Supreme Court clears Senate President of corruption chargesbullet
3 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet

Related Articles

Lola Abiola-Edewor MKO Abiola’s eldest daughter lauds declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day
Kemi Adeosun PDP calls for minister’s sack following certificate forgery report
Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki
Buhari President committed to workers’ welfare – Oshiomhole
Buhari President is making a difference, Nigerians love him – Adesina
Buhari  Things have gotten worse under this administration - Sheikh Gumi
In Zamfara Gusau emir’s palace ready for inauguration
Adams Oshiomhole APC National Chairman dismisses members of R-APC

Local

'Did Zahra, Yusuf Buhari do their mandatory service,' Reno Omokri
NYSC 'Did Zahra, Yusuf Buhari do their mandatory service,' Reno Omokri
What the law says about skipping NYSC
NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory scheme
Lagos Govt cleans up illegal dumpsite in Apapa
In Lagos Government cleans up illegal dumpsite in Apapa
A validation of Nigerians collective struggle – Envoy
Lola Abiola-Edewor MKO Abiola’s eldest daughter lauds declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day