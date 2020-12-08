The newly renominated officials are Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said it was for the final term of five years.

The presidential aide said the renomination of the affected persons was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

He disclosed that another letter was forwarded to the senate to confirm the nominations of Bello Hassan as the Managing Director, and Mustapha Ibrahim as Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

He said the request was in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act, 2010.

According to Shehu, the two nominees are to succeed Umaru Ibrahim and Aghatise Erediauwa whose second terms end on Dec. 8 as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.

He further revealed that Omolola Edewor is to continue as Executive Director (Corporate Services).