President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Segun Adeyemi and Mr. Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants (Media) attached to the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Mr Joe Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary to information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the re-appointment letters of the two SSAs, which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated that their appointment took effect from Sept., 6 2019.

Adeyemi and Adeleye served in the same capacity between November 2015 and May 2019.