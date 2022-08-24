RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari queries governors on funds as flood destroys lives

Ima Elijah

Under the prevailing revenue allocation formula, 2.32% of derivation funds is set aside for ecology and disaster management.

President Muhammadu Buhari and some Nigerian-Governors
President Muhammadu Buhari and some Nigerian-Governors

A statement on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said calls for the federal government to respond to all outbreaks of natural disaster do not just display an understanding of Nigerian law.

The presidency urged governors that have swung into action to continue with their efforts, “and those that have not to immediately face their duties of managing the flooding”.

“That is the job that the President, Governors and council Chairmen have been elected to do”, Shehu asserted.

The statement said local, State and federal governments have a sizeable budget allocated monthly precisely for dealing with state-level natural emergencies.

“It is not clear why some of the State governments in question are not already drawing upon those funds to tackle the current emergency,” he said.

Shehu said if the monies are no longer available, States and local councils should “contact relevant authorities to explain what has happened with those funds.”

Buhari assures that he is watching: Buhari said the situation is under close watch, assuring that the government at the center will keep sending teams to render necessary help.

What you should know: Torrential rains have caused the death of a number of citizens and destroyed properties across the country.

The President extended condolences to communities in towns and villages, who have lost relatives, suffered damage, and destruction of farmlands.

Buhari disclosed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had written to all states on the appropriate action ahead of the 2022 wet season.

How much does Nigeria allocate to disaster management: The presidency added that under the prevailing revenue allocation formula, 2.32% of derivation funds is set aside for ecology and disaster management.

States and the FCT get 0.72%, 774 local governments get 0.6%, while the government of the federation gets 1%.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

'Nobody offended him', Lamido dismisses Wike's 'grievance' with Atiku

'Nobody offended him', Lamido dismisses Wike's 'grievance' with Atiku

We still have enough medical doctors in Nigeria - Minister

We still have enough medical doctors in Nigeria - Minister

2023: Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Otti unveils 38-yr-oĺd as running mate

2023: Labour Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Otti unveils 38-yr-oĺd as running mate

Buhari queries governors on funds as flood destroys lives

Buhari queries governors on funds as flood destroys lives

Flooding is not a national-level emergency — Buhari

Flooding is not a national-level emergency — Buhari

We must intensify campaign to stop TB —- Aisha Buhari

We must intensify campaign to stop TB —- Aisha Buhari

Anxiety in PDP over Wike's meeting with Tinubu in London

Anxiety in PDP over Wike's meeting with Tinubu in London

I’m the messiah the NDC needs – Ofosu Ampofo

I’m the messiah the NDC needs – Ofosu Ampofo

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Sheikh Goni Aisami. [Leadership]

How fake soldier killed Sheikh who gave him a lift with AK-47 - Police