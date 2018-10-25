Pulse.ng logo
Buhari promises upgrade of Nigeria’s infrastructure

Buhari promises upgrade of Nigeria’s transport and power infrastructure

After commissioning the new International Terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport, the FGN under Buhari has no plan to rest as it sets gaze on more upgrade of infrastructure.

  Published:
Buhari promises upgrade of Nigeria’s transport and power infrastructure play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured October 1, 2018, expressed concern that Nigerians were too frequently resorting to violence over misunderstandings after fighting broke out in a market following a dispute among wheelbarrow porters

(AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to stay steadfast to the duty of upgrading Nigeria's transport and power infrastructure.

He stated this on his Twitter today after commissioning the new International Terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport.

It seemed a realization of a vow he made earlier, promising to fix the infrastructure in Nigeria while improving the living condition of the poor through social investment.

Buhari considers the commissioning of the terminal a big deal for international air travellers.

While an investment in more infrastructures is important, holding on to old assets seem equally valuable under the Buhari-led administration. The Ajaokuta Steel Plant in Kogi State is an example of this.

It remains useful to the Federal Government of  Nigeria. It reiterated this through Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo says no plans to sell Ajaokuta Steel Plant

Finding a way to best use the facility appear on the mind of the government.

Osinbajo confirmed this at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, October 18, 2018, following a meeting with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaha Bello per The Nation News.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

