Buhari promises upgrade of Nigeria’s infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to stay steadfast to the duty of upgrading Nigeria's transport and power infrastructure.

He stated this on his Twitter today after commissioning the new International Terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport.

It seemed a realization of a vow he made earlier, promising to fix the infrastructure in Nigeria while improving the living condition of the poor through social investment.

Buhari considers the commissioning of the terminal a big deal for international air travellers.

While an investment in more infrastructures is important, holding on to old assets seem equally valuable under the Buhari-led administration. The Ajaokuta Steel Plant in Kogi State is an example of this.

It remains useful to the Federal Government of Nigeria. It reiterated this through Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Finding a way to best use the facility appear on the mind of the government.

Osinbajo confirmed this at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, October 18, 2018, following a meeting with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaha Bello per The Nation News.