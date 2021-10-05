RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari promises South Sudan 'political and economic stability'

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says Nigeria is committed to long-term stability and prosperity in Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan (left) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan (left) [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria's commitment to help South Sudan achieve political and economic stability.

Recommended articles

The 78-year-old made the promise to South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, during a bilateral meeting in Ethiopia on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He assured his counterpart of the full support of Nigeria to all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the African continent.

"Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do," he said.

The president stressed the importance of cooperation between developing countries, and investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare.

Tuesday's meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for a second five-year term in office.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

How a misleading video sparked the final downfall of SARS

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets last year to protest years of unfair treatment by the police

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigerian children are active participants in Independence Day celebrations, but millions of them are out of school, and those in school have become target practice for terrorists [Presidency]