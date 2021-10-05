Buhari promises South Sudan 'political and economic stability'

The 78-year-old made the promise to South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, during a bilateral meeting in Ethiopia on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He assured his counterpart of the full support of Nigeria to all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the African continent.

"Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do," he said.

The president stressed the importance of cooperation between developing countries, and investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare.