Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja

Ima Elijah

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Buhari, disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle.

Security briefing

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, presides over the National Security Council meeting.

The meeting was held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

He tweeted: “Security briefing currently holding at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Others include the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

