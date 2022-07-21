President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, presides over the National Security Council meeting.
Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja
Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Buhari, disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle.
The meeting was held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.
Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Buhari, disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle.
He tweeted: “Security briefing currently holding at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.”
In attendance are Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.
Others include the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng