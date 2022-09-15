Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

NAN gathered that the security chiefs updated the president on current security situation across the country.

Meanwhile, the president will host the Nigeria Contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Banquet hall of the State House, Abuja, today.

President Buhari had in August commended Team Nigeria for its performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He congratulated the contingent for its impressive display, while praising the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, under Sunday Dare, for the team’s success.