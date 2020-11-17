The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are among those attending the meeting.

Others in attendance are; Ministers of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi ; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi.

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Other members of the security community in attendance are; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.