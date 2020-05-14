Also in attendance are security and service chiefs as well as some cabinet members, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ra’uf Aregbesola are also attending.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting would deliberate on national issues, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s security architecture.

NAN also learnt that the meeting would be updated on the various successes being recorded in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes across the country.

The leader of the outlawed Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, was in an audio clip on Tuesday crying and begging for help, following the intensified attacks on his members by the Nigerian soldiers in the battle fields.

”In a new audio, the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, is no longer sounding pompous, but he is now crying like a baby.

”He also seeks Allah’s protection for him and his rag-tag terror gang from the firepower of the Nigerian military,” an online outfit reported on Wednesday.

NAN reports that today’s meeting of the national security council is the first since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.