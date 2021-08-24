Buhari presides over induction ceremony of new fighter jets next week

The fighter jets were received from the United States by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) last month, a welcome boost to the nation's campaign against escalating insecurity.

The six aircrafts are the first batch of 12 in total that the Nigerian government paid $469.4 million to the Donald Trump-led U.S. government for in 2018.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced in a statement on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the induction ceremony will take place next Tuesday.

Buhari will preside as Special Guest of Honour at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

"As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony," he said.

The second batch of the remaining six A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021.

The Buhari-led government hopes the aircrafts will improve national security and help in the country's fight against terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The propeller-driven aircrafts can be used for training, surveillance or attack, and can be armed with two wing-mounted machine guns and can carry up to 1,550 kg (3,417 pounds) of weapons.