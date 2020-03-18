The one minute silence was also in honour of former cabinet minister, Emmanuel Emovon.

Emovon, who died in February, served as Minister of Science and Technology under the defunct military administration of President Ibrahim Babangida.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 20 people were reported to have died and 50 houses destroyed, following the explosion at Ado Suba in Abule Ado area of Lagos State on Sunday.

NAN recalls that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had on Monday updated President Buhari on the Abule Ado explosion.

He later announced the state government’s donation of N250 million to the N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund it set up for the victims of the explosion, after visiting the scene.

The Ministries of Aviation, Finance, Transportation And Trade and Industry as well as Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Internal Waterways (NIWA), were among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the council meeting.