President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Power and that of Justice are among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentation at the meeting.

NAN reports that the meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha at the Federal Executive Council meeting. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

Others attending the meeting included cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.