President Muhammadu presided over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his second term in office on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The president inaugurated his cabinet on August 21, almost three months after he was sworn in for a second term in May.

The weekly FEC meeting is only just taking place for the first time since then.

The meeting commenced at 11 am, two hours after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced the announcement of its verdict on the result of the 2019 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Buhari the winner of the February 23, 2019 election with 15,191,847 votes.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, finished second with 11,262,978 votes.

The former vice president filed a petition against the result in March, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities in several states designed to hand the victory to the 76-year-old president.

The tribunal is yet to issue its final verdict and is currently ruling on motions filed by parties involved.