RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Service and security chiefs, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries are also attending the retreat.

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2023 Budget Appropriation to the National Assembly. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2023 Budget Appropriation to the National Assembly. [Twitter:Presidency]

Read Also

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others in attendance of the retreat are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and cabinet Ministers.

Service and security chiefs, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries are also attending the retreat.

NAN reports the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ((APC), Bola Tinubu and other presidential aides also attended the opening ceremony of the event.

Kenyatta, is expected to present a keynote address as participants are expected to deliberate on the overview of the third year scorecard and summary of Ministerial/MDA performance during the retreat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil