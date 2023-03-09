Buhari prays for victims of Lagos train/bus collision
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja expressed sympathy over the accident involving a train and a Lagos State BRT staff bus at Shogunle area of Ikeja.
“The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured,’’ he said in the statement.
The president commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.
A train and a bus conveying workers to their work places in Lagos collided on Thursday morning, killing about six persons and leaving many injured.
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State declared three days mourning of victims of the accident on Thursday.
