'Serving me is very difficult,' Buhari praises personal guard

Speaking at a short event on Wednesday in the State House, to decorate the CPSO, Aliyu Musa, with his new rank of Police Commissioner, Buhari said he was very impressed by the officer's "loyalty and for my personal security. Serving me is very difficult."

The president commended the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, for the "correctness" of his decision to elevate the erstwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police to the full rank of a Commissioner, saying, "I am very pleased with his record."

He charged the newly-promoted officer to always remember his training and to exhibit sensitivity while carrying out his duty in his new position.

The new Police Commissioner was decorated by the President, assisted by the IGP and his spouse, Maryam Ibrahim.

The event was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the family of the officer and some personal staff of the president.