President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun, extolled the virtues of his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and his pivotal role in delivering on the ‘CHANGE AGENDA’ in the past four years.

President Buhari gave the commendation at a meeting with Ogun State traditional rulers, led by Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

He particularly lauded Osinbajo’s role as the head of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja, said the president responded to the Vice President’s presentation at the meeting on the economic outlook in the country in the last four years and how the APC-led administration had done more with less resources.

President Buhari said: “He (Osinbajo) being the Chairman of NEC is in a very strong position to know what we are earning and what we are doing with the earnings.

‘‘I am very pleased with his vast experience and intellect. He has captured effectively what the administration has done and I commend him for playing a very great part in that. Thank you, Mr Vice President.’’

The President told the traditional rulers that in all the States he had visited so far for his re-election bid, he had taken time to explain to Nigerians the achievements, programmes and future plans of his government in the three key areas of economy, security and anti-corruption.

‘‘On the promises on security, I have mentioned repeatedly that the people of the North East appreciate our undertakings because you cannot manage a country unless it is secure.

“We have succeeded in that and we thank God,’’ he said.

The President noted that Nigeria had attained food security under his watch, adding that many farmers have testified that fertilisers had been made available and affordable.

‘‘Fighting corruption is the most difficult under our system but we have not given up. We are steadfast in our determination to ensure that those who abuse trust are brought before the law and punished,’’ he said.

President Buhari appealed to the traditional rulers to prevail on their subjects to be law abiding and show respect to constituted authority during and after the elections.

‘‘I am happy for what you have done on voter education so that your people can choose whoever they like from whatever party,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Oba Gbadebo assured the President that Ogun people would give him more than 60 percent of the votes in the State to guarantee his re-election and that of their son, the Vice President, on Feb. 16.

He hinged Ogun people’s support for President Buhari on his commitment to the welfare of the masses, reflected in the array of well-conceived, executed and various ongoing projects that abound all over the country.

The Oba announced that Ogun state had been a major beneficiary of Federal Government projects, listing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that passes through 80 percent of the State, Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge fast train, the latest technology in train movement the world over, among others.

‘‘It was my privilege to have been part of the passengers on the trial run on the Lagos-Abeokuta stretch of the rail on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

“Generations unborn will continue to thank your Administration for taking the bull by the horns,’’ Oba Gbadebo said.