Buhari praises Guinea-Bissau loyal troops over aborted coup

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau for surviving Tuesday’s coup attempt in his country.

Buhari praises Guinea-Bissau loyal troops over aborted coup. [Presidency]
The Nigerian leader stated this in statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buhari, who spoke with the Guinea-Bissau leader shortly after he survived the military attempt to overthrow his government, commended the loyal troops in Guinea Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

The president condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub region, and the entire continent,” Buhari told Embalo.

In the course of the conversation, Embalo assured Buhari that the situation had been brought under control and that “all is well, and normalcy fully restored.”

